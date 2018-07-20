'His mother is still crying' after death

Media player
After feeling war in Sudan Mustafa Dawood died in Newport
After fleeing war in Sudan, Mustaf Dawood, an asylum seeker, died in Newport while trying to escape immigration officers.
His mother is "still crying" following the death last month, according to his brother, Ahmed.
As he awaited a decision on his asylum application, Mr Dawood died after falling while fleeing officers who found him working illegally at a hand car wash.
His brother said "everyone loved him" and the family is struggling to come to terms with the loss.
