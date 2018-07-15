The woman who is allergic to water
The Cardiff woman who is allergic to water

Cherelle Farrugia, a 25-year-old mum from Cardiff, breaks out in a painful rash every time she comes into contact with water.

She was diagnosed with a rare condition called aquagenic urticaria earlier this year after giving birth to her daughter.

Here she answers some of the most common questions she's asked about her condition.

