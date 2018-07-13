What to do when lightening strikes?
What you should (and shouldn't) do when lightning strikes

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning is in force between 11:00 BST and 20:00 on Friday.

Heavy thundery showers have been forecast across Wales, threatening an abrupt end to the UK heatwave.

This video shows what you should do if lightning strikes.

