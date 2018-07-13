Media player
What you should (and shouldn't) do when lightning strikes
A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning is in force between 11:00 BST and 20:00 on Friday.
Heavy thundery showers have been forecast across Wales, threatening an abrupt end to the UK heatwave.
This video shows what you should do if lightning strikes.
13 Jul 2018
