Are our reservoirs running dry?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK heatwave: How is the hot weather affecting reservoirs?

Wales has been experiencing a heatwave which has caused lakes to recede at a rapid rate.

But water levels in reservoirs are holding-up, officials insist.

Drone footage from Welsh Water shows Llwyn-on, Beacons and Pontsticill reservoirs are drying up.

But the company insisted levels were "around where we would expect for the time of year and under current conditions".

  • 12 Jul 2018