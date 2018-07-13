Video

Naomi Lea struggled with the pressure of social media and was anxious about exams. She felt isolated and scared and was suffering up to 10 panic attacks a day and self-harming when she was 15.

After leaving a letter on her teacher's desk explaining her feelings, a school nurse referred her to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

But it took another six months for her to be seen by a therapist.

When she finally got the therapy she needed, things improved, but she wishes things could have been different.