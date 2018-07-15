How are micro needles made?
Video

How are 'revolutionary' micro needles made?

Prof Owen Guy, director of the Centre of NanoHealth and head of chemistry at Swansea University, explains how micro needles are produced.

His team is developing the 0.7mm hollow needles, which are less intrusive than standard needles by only perforating the surface of the skin.

The micro needles can be used for various treatments including diabetes and vaccines.

  • 15 Jul 2018
