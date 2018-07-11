Video

A patient watchdog says a report on a north Wales dementia ward makes worrying claims on leadership and staffing.

An investigation into allegations at the Bryn Hesketh unit in Colwyn Bay, Conw, was carried out in 2016 - details have emerged ahead of a long-awaited report into how the region's health board is run.

It rejected claims about neglect or abuse - but did flag concerns about clinical leadership and divided ward teams.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said a recent unannounced inspection praised the ward for its strong leadership and dedicated staff.

But Geoff Ryall-Harvey, from the North Wales Community Health Council, said he was "very concerned" these allegations came three years after the Tawel Fan dementia ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire was shut over abuse claims.