'Devastation' as car leaves hole in pub
'Devastation' as car leaves hole in Black Lion pub

The landlady of a pub left with a hole in its wall after a car crashed into it has described the devastation.

Donna Roberts said her thoughts were with the driver of the vehicle after it ploughed into the front of the Black Lion in Llanfaethlu on Anglesey in the early hours of Wednesday.

  • 11 Jul 2018
