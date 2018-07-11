Media player
The 999 call where murderer confessed to Cimla killing
A man who denied murdering his girlfriend confessed to stabbing her in a 999 call to police.
John Lewis, 55, left mother-of-two Terrie-Ann Jones, 33, in a pool of blood after stabbing her 26 times at her home in Cimla, Neath Port Talbot, on 5 January.
He has been jailed for life at Swansea Crown Court after being convicted of murder.
Here are extracts of the 999 call he made after the killing.
11 Jul 2018
