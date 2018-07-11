'I really enjoy coming to the hospice'

Video

Each year about a quarter of the 23,000 people with life-limiting and terminal illnesses do not receive the expert care they could benefit from each year, according to a group of AMs.

The Welsh Government welcomed the cross-party report but "strongly" refuted the number of people affected.

Cancer patient Alan Randall is a regular visitor to Hospice of the Valleys in Ebbw Vale, which offers various support services and opportunities for relaxation.

Initially he had to be persuaded because of his preconceptions around hospice care.