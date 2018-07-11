Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Terrie-Ann Jones's murder: 'She's laying in a pool of blood'
A man who stabbed his girlfriend 26 times before going to the pub has been given a life sentence for her murder.
John Lewis, 55, left mother-of-two Terrie-Ann Jones, 33, in a pool of blood after the attack in her home in Cimla, Neath Port Talbot, on 5 January.
Lewis, who had claimed he was acting in self-defence, must serve a minimum of 19 years.
South Wales Police has released this footage where he tells police he has stabbed Ms Jones.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44797457/terrie-ann-jones-s-murder-she-s-laying-in-a-pool-of-bloodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window