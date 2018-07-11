Media player
Kiara Moore river car death 'doesn't seem real'
The father of a two-year-old girl who drowned when her parents' car rolled down a slipway into a river has said her death "doesn't seem real".
Kiara Moore died in the River Teifi, in Cardigan, Ceredigion, in March.
Her father, Jet Moore, said: "In a way it doesn't seem real."
11 Jul 2018
