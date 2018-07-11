'Kiara's death doesn't seem real'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kiara Moore river car death 'doesn't seem real'

The father of a two-year-old girl who drowned when her parents' car rolled down a slipway into a river has said her death "doesn't seem real".

Kiara Moore died in the River Teifi, in Cardigan, Ceredigion, in March.

Her father, Jet Moore, said: "In a way it doesn't seem real."

  • 11 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Tributes paid to toddler found in river