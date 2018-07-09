Lucky escape for boys after cliff collapse

Video

Two boys had a lucky escape after part of the cliff they were jumping off fell away over the weekend.

The first boy had plunged into the water in Llanberis, Gwynedd, expecting to be followed by a second boy - but part of the cliff collapsed, falling into the lake and narrowly missing the other.

North Wales Police has said it is warning of the dangers of jumping into quarries and lakes and say it will be patrolling these areas throughout the summer.

Mark Humphreys captured the footage.