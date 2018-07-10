Valleys task force 'not enough'

Video

A landmark programme to improve the south Wales valleys has been called "bland" and not reaching those who most need it, by a social policy think-tank.

'Our Valleys, Our Future' was unveiled by Welsh Government a year ago.

But the Bevan Foundation said it was "more of the same" and recent investment in Taffs Well and Nantgarw was not in core valley areas.

Ministers said reversing decades of decline could not be achieved in months and they were "taking it seriously"

Dr Victoria Winkler, director of the Bevan Foundation said she does not believe it goes far enough