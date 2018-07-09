Honesty call over learning disabilities

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum of girl with autism calls for 'honest conversations'
Young people with learning disabilities have been "marginalised and often hidden from view", according to the Children's Commissioner for Wales.
Prof Sally Holland said they were not getting the support they were entitled to by law.
The transition from secondary school to college was challenging for Lucy Williams, a 17-year-old with Asperger's Syndrome.
More "honest conversations" are what parents of children with learning difficulties need, Lucy's mother Jeanette said.
The Welsh Government said it was improving services.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44758742/mum-of-girl-with-autism-calls-for-honest-conversationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window