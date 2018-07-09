Honesty call over learning disabilities

Video

Young people with learning disabilities have been "marginalised and often hidden from view", according to the Children's Commissioner for Wales.

Prof Sally Holland said they were not getting the support they were entitled to by law.

The transition from secondary school to college was challenging for Lucy Williams, a 17-year-old with Asperger's Syndrome.

More "honest conversations" are what parents of children with learning difficulties need, Lucy's mother Jeanette said.

The Welsh Government said it was improving services.