'No reason to believe it wasn't the bank'

Retired phone engineer John Williams has spoken out after losing £53,000 in a sophisticated phone and online banking scam to "professional" conmen.

Mr Williams, of Newbridge, Caerphilly, said he was tricked into believing he was dealing with staff at his bank.

But he actually gave criminals remote access to his account from his laptop.

His bank, Santander, said it was "sympathetic", but would never ask customers to transfer funds or divulge personal information and pass codes.