Prince 'happy to see proper nurse uniform'

NHS at 70: Workers celebrate anniversary in Ebbw Vale
The 70th birthday of the NHS has been marked with celebrations across Wales.
Among those was a garden party at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent.
Nurse Judith Jones said Prince Charles, who was among the guests, took a shine to her retro uniform.
05 Jul 2018
