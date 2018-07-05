Money expert Lewis has advice for debtors

Media player
'Speak to someone' debt advice from expert Martin Lewis
Are debt fears keeping you awake at night? The financial journalist Martin Lewis has some simple advice: "Talk to someone."
He has been in Wales as part of an event arranged for mental health awareness week.
He described debt and mental health as "a marriage made in hell".
But the expert said he had yet to come across a debt case that could not be resolved.
