Money expert Lewis has advice for debtors
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Speak to someone' debt advice from expert Martin Lewis

Are debt fears keeping you awake at night? The financial journalist Martin Lewis has some simple advice: "Talk to someone."

He has been in Wales as part of an event arranged for mental health awareness week.

He described debt and mental health as "a marriage made in hell".

But the expert said he had yet to come across a debt case that could not be resolved.

  • 05 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Mental and physical health 'need parity'