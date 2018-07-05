'I think there will be lot of robots'
NHS 70: 'I think there will be lot of robots' in 30 years

As the NHS turns 70, let us imagine what the health service will look like in Wales in 30 years time.

How will technology transform the way we are treated?

Cari, 11, from Llanrwst, Conwy, won a Welsh Assembly art competition to imagine what the NHS might look like in 2048.

She believes that robots could play an even bigger part than they do now.

