Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS 70: 'I think there will be lot of robots' in 30 years
As the NHS turns 70, let us imagine what the health service will look like in Wales in 30 years time.
How will technology transform the way we are treated?
Cari, 11, from Llanrwst, Conwy, won a Welsh Assembly art competition to imagine what the NHS might look like in 2048.
She believes that robots could play an even bigger part than they do now.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44715559/nhs-70-i-think-there-will-be-lot-of-robots-in-30-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window