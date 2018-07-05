Who was NHS founder Aneurin Bevan?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NHS at 70: Who was health service founder Nye Bevan?

His name is synonymous with the National Health Service and he oversaw its creation.

But who was Aneurin Bevan, often known as Nye, and what drove him to set up the UK's healthcare system?

  • 05 Jul 2018
Go to next video: BGT artist draws Bevan on mountainside