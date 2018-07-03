'Because they cared, we started to care'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Funding cuts put schooling for Gypsy children 'at risk'

Gypsy and traveller children could be taken out of school by their parents if specialist support services are cut, a charity has claimed.

Tros Gynnal Plant says families rely on the services to keep their children in mainstream education.

Caramia, a Romany Gypsy student, and Davina, an Irish Traveller, believe their education would "go back 30 years" without the support.

  • 03 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Gypsy woman told 'why bother learning?'