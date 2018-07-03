'All panic' as wildfire approached home

Media player
'All panic' as Carmel wildfire approached home
One of the residents whose home was evacuated because of a wildfire in Gwynedd said it was "all panic".
Fiona Griffiths' home near Carmel was surrounded by the blaze on three sides.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service protected the property and she was allowed to return home on Tuesday morning
03 Jul 2018
