Wildfires continue to burn across Wales
Wildfires continue to break out across parts of Wales as the hot weather continues.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say they have had to deal with a number of fires in the last 24 hours, one of which involved homes being evacuated.

The fire service has asked people to extinguish barbecues and cigarettes properly and not to burn garden waste.

  • 03 Jul 2018
