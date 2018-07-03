BGT artist draws Bevan on mountainside
A huge portrait of NHS founder, Aneurin "Nye" Bevan, has been unveiled on a Welsh mountainside to celebrate 70 years of the service.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Nathan Wyburn created the 12m sq piece of art on Trefil moorland, three miles north of Bevan's home town, Tredegar.

Mr Wybern said: "I can't think of a more fitting location for the piece."

