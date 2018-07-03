Is the NHS fit for another 70 years?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS 70: Is the service fit for the next 70 years?
How could the NHS Wales learn from the health services in the different nations? We asked experts from Northern Ireland, Scotland and England what changes they would like to see.
Prof George Crooks, chief executive Digital Health and Care Institute in Scotland, Prof Deirdre Heenan, social policy expert at Ulster University and Helen Buckingham, strategy director at Nuffield Trust give their views.
-
03 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window