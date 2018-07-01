Video

"It makes me feel proud to be from Tredegar", says 12-year-old Bethan Davies as she watches a colourful parade pass her house.

Aneurin Bevan, from her town, was the architect of the NHS as minister of health in 1948.

On Sunday old and young flocked to Tredegar to march with banners through the streets in a celebration of 70 years of the NHS and Bevan's legacy.

Tony, who was born four days after the health service was founded and believes he was the first baby to be born under the NHS in Tredegar, joined in the celebrations.