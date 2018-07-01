NHS at 70: 'Proud' of Nye's legacy

Video

Hundreds of people have descended on the Welsh town that gave birth to the NHS 70 years ago.

They are there to celebrate Aneurin Bevan Day.

The politician from Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent was the architect of the modern health service.

Speakers at the town's Bedwellty Park on Sunday include Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Mary Blake says it is right that people both remember and celebrate the legacy of her great-uncle.