Thousands gather for Armed Forces day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands gather in Llandudno for Armed Forces day

Thousands of people turned out in Llandudno to witness the Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Crowds of about 100,000 were expected for the parade, swelling the population of the town five-fold.

  • 30 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Chocolate Spitfire made in a heatwave