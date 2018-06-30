'More to do despite steel merger'

Video

First Minister Carwyn Jones and Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns say there is more work to do to secure investment in steel production.

It comes after the news that metal giant ThyssenKrupp has agreed to merge with Tata.

Almost 7,000 people are employed by Tata in Wales, including at Deeside and more than 4,000 in Port Talbot - which is the largest steelworks in the UK.

Both men were in Llandudno where a military celebration was being held to mark Armed Forces Day.