Helicopter drops water on mountain fire
Helicopter drops water on Maerdy mountain fire

A helicopter has been brought in to help firefighters tackle a large wildfire.

Crews are trying to put out the blaze on Maerdy mountain, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, which started on Friday.

A helicopter has been dropping water on the blaze, which was still alight on Saturday morning.

Footage courtesy of Kelly George.

  • 30 Jun 2018
