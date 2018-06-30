Helicopter drops water on mountain fire

Media player
Helicopter drops water on Maerdy mountain fire
A helicopter has been brought in to help firefighters tackle a large wildfire.
Crews are trying to put out the blaze on Maerdy mountain, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, which started on Friday.
A helicopter has been dropping water on the blaze, which was still alight on Saturday morning.
Footage courtesy of Kelly George.
30 Jun 2018
