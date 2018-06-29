Video

Chocolatier Emma Baravelli rose to the challenge of making a spectacular sculpture marking Armed Forces Day for a special gala dinner.

Her design includes a navy frigate, a tank, a submarine, and topping it all - an iconic World War Two RAF Spitfire.

"The commission was specific - it had to reflect all the British armed forces - and it had to have impact," she said.

"It's not my usual theme, I'm quite a girly girl."

However, there was an added difficulty for Ms Baravelli - she had to make the sculpture amidst the sweltering June heatwave.