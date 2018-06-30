Media player
Splish Splash: The show where the audience gets wet
A new theatre production has opened in south Wales where the audience is completely immersed in water.
Splish Splash is designed specifically for children with complex learning needs.
National Theatre Wales and Oily Cart have produced the show, which is touring special schools and hospitals.
30 Jun 2018
