'People have lost self-reliance'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NHS at 70: 'People have lost self-reliance,' says Wrexham GP

The National Health Service was set up to provide healthcare from the cradle to the grave.

But as it celebrates its 70th birthday, there are questions over how long it can last in its current form.

Dr Peter Saul from Wrexham said the public has "lost confidence" in its own health and better education is needed in order to cut the time GPs spend on consultations.

  • 02 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Will telehealth improve NHS care?