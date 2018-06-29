Dad's heartbreak after losing wife and baby overnight
A man has spoken of his heartbreak after two deadly conditions destroyed his family overnight.

Gareth Jones' late partner, Ruth, died in 2015 after a cardiac arrest.

She was pregnant with their son at the time, who suffered himself from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH).

He is now using his experiences to raise awareness of CDH and help families who are affected by the condition.

  • 29 Jun 2018