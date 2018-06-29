Media player
'Anxiety and panic attacks' after MDMA use
Health chiefs have warned the average strength of ecstasy tablets tested in Wales surged to potentially fatal levels in 2017.
Laura - not her real name - started using the drug regularly before developing mental health problems while studying at university.
Despite now abstaining, the 20-year-old Cardiff student explains about the lasting impact MDMA has had on her life.
29 Jun 2018
