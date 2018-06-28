Media player
Video
Silver Sketchers: Creating art after brain injuries
A group of people with brain injuries are being brought together through their love of art.
The Silver Sketchers are based at Insole Court Manor House in Cardiff and their work is on display for the first time.
Some of the group, aged between 24-70, have never drawn or painted before and for some, it has meant learning to paint left-handed having used their right hand before their injuries.
The exhibition is run by the Silver Linings Charity which helps people affected by brain injury.
28 Jun 2018
