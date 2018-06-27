Is it too hot for trousers at school?
Heatwave: Is it too hot to wear trousers at school?

Pupils at Cowbridge Comprehensive School say it is too hot to wear trousers amid the heatwave in Wales.

They think it is unfair girls can wear skirts in the classroom but boys must wear black trousers.

Some students gave their opinions.

