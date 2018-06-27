Lions and luxury: Restoring a mansion

Media player
Lions and luxury: Restoring Plas Glynllifon mansion
Paul and Rowena Williams want to turn a semi-derelict mansion into a five-star global destination.
But there plans for Plas Glynllifon, near Caernarfon, Gwynedd, and its 70-acre grounds could cost a staggering £20m.
This week they opened their doors to the public for the first time to see what they have achieved so far - and what they plan for the future.
27 Jun 2018
