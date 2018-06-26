'Taxpayer loans kept lagoon firm afloat'

Video

Companies behind the rejected Swansea Bay Tidal lagoon project received loans worth £2.5m from the Welsh government.

Now there are questions as to whether it can be recovered after the scheme was thrown out by the UK government because it was not "value for money".

The companies behind the project have millions of pounds worth of debts.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said it had not been wasted and government funding was normal to develop new technology.