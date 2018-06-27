Media player
'We've got to get through it' says council house tenant
Council house tenant Sharon White says she could be forced out if annual rent rises continue at the same pace and with money tight.
Her comments come as housing charity Shelter Cymru says it has been inundated with calls from worried tenants after a sharp rise in rents.
Social landlords say they have to find a balance between keeping rents affordable and building more homes.
A funding formula agreed with Welsh Government means some have seen a 4.5% rent rise since April.
27 Jun 2018
