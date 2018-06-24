'Running is like taking free drugs'

Video

These runners feel they are heading in the right direction to help alleviate pressure on the NHS.

They are taking part in an NHS-backed scheme in Blaenau Gwent to help lose weight and ease pressure on the health service.

Figures show more than half of the Welsh population are overweight while that number rises to 70% in Blaenau Gwent.

Runners at the 'Couch to 5k' club at Parc Bryn Bach in Tredegar - the home of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan - certainly subscribe to the prevention is better than cure mantra.