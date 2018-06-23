Residents vow to save bear statue

Media player
Residents vow to save 10ft Llanwrtyd Wells bear statue
A 10ft tall wooden grizzly bear at the entrance of a tourist attraction must be removed because it is a road hazard, officials have said.
The statue has marked the entrance to the now-closed Cambrian Woollen Mill on the A483 just outside Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, for more than 15 years.
It was claimed it caused a crash when a driver thought it was real and swerved.
However, residents have battled to save the statue.
