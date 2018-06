Video

Students from a school in Flintshire take to the skies in a bid to inspire the next generation of aviators and engineers.

Pupils at Ysgol Treffynnon in Holywell travelled to the Airbus headquarters in Broughton, with some flying a light aircraft as a reward for their schoolwork.

However, Airbus has warned it may leave the UK if the country leaves the EU without a transition deal.