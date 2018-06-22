'I used to be ashamed to have autism'

Video

Hayden Rustage volunteers for the National Trust in Carmarthenshire.

As a welcome assistant, he gives people guided tours around the Grade II listed Newton House and helps out around Dinefwr Park near Llandeilo.

Hayden, 26, has autism but since he started volunteering three years ago, he said he had become a very different person.

A new Welsh Government programme aims to improve lives for thousands like Hayden in key areas such as employment and housing.

Hayden said being given the opportunity to volunteer and meet people has improved his confidence.