'I can have cwtches whenever I want'

Pioneering neo natal care which gives parents greater roles in looking after sick and premature babies in hospital could be rolled out across Wales.

It follows the success of a project at Swansea's Singleton Hospital which has cut the time babies stay on the unit.

Parents have been given training such as tube feeding and taking temperatures which has also helped develop bonds.

Sarah Jones, whose son, Axl, has been on the unit for a month after being born at 24 weeks, said the training was helping her - and allowing her to have "cwtches with him whenever I want".