Barclays job losses 'devastating'
Just over 200 jobs are being moved out of Cardiff by the banking firm Barclays.

It said 170 posts at its merchant services site in the Pentwyn area of the city will be transferred to Northamptonshire.

A further 30 roles will go overseas to India.

The union Unite has described it as a devastating blow to the Welsh financial sector.

Regional officer Andrea Jones said the jobs were skilled and difficult to replace.

  • 19 Jun 2018