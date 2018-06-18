Media player
Touring play to tackle tombstoning in Wales
A show touring Welsh schools has been credited with helping reduce the numbers of children "tombstoning".
Theatr na nOg is showing a play tackling the dangers of jumping off ledges into water - or tombstoning - to schools for the second time.
18 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window