Temporary speed limits on parts of five of Wales' main roads and motorways have come into force in a bid to tackle air pollution.

The 50mph limits are expected to reduce emissions by as much as 18% on some stretches of road.

They include the A494 at Deeside, A483 at Wrexham, M4 between junctions 41 and 42 for Port Talbot and J25 to J26 around Newport, along with the A470 between Upper Boat and Pontypridd.

Motorists have given a mixed response to the move.