Pimped-up pooches are 'bit of fun'

Video

Dyed fur, painted nails and airbrusg tattoos for dogs is a growing trend in Wales.

So called Asian fusion creative grooming is catching on across the region.

But its has led to some charities to question the practice.

Danny and Catherine Borrill have just opened a creative grooming salon in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county.

They say north Wales dog owners are becoming more adventurous - and love a splash of colour in their dog's life.

They also insist they have got the balance right on pet welfare.