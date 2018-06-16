Taking on ultimate zip wire base jump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Zip World: Taking on the ultimate base jump

Thrill seeker Andy Guest has attempted the ultimate base jump - from a moving zip wire, 450ft above Penrhyn Quarry at Zip World.

The five-times world record holder took the leap in preparation for a base jump next month at the Gwynedd attraction's first-ever festival.

  • 16 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Base jumper leaps from cliffs to help friend