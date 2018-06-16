Taking on ultimate zip wire base jump

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zip World: Taking on the ultimate base jump
Thrill seeker Andy Guest has attempted the ultimate base jump - from a moving zip wire, 450ft above Penrhyn Quarry at Zip World.
The five-times world record holder took the leap in preparation for a base jump next month at the Gwynedd attraction's first-ever festival.
-
16 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window